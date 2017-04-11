 
United Airlines in PR Nightmare

Crisis communications experts available to comment

11-Apr-2017

  • Author and UofL professor Kristen Lucas

  • UofL Professor Karen Freberg



    • Who:
    Kristen Lucas, UofL associate professor of management, College of Business

    Karen Freberg, UofL assistant professor of communication, College of Arts and Sciences

    What:        
    Both are available to discuss how United Airlines has handled the passenger incident from the standpoint of crisis management and crisis communication; Freberg is an expert on social media and public relations, as well.

    Where:           
    On camera, by telephone or via email

    Background:
    Kristen Lucas, who teaches an MBA course in crisis management at the University of Louisville, says United Airlines failed the crisis management test by taking a local incident and letting it become a multi-day incident. She is also the author of "Communicating at Work: Strategies for Success in Business and the Professions"

    Karen Freberg wrote a blog post that can be found here: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/united-airlines-passenger-crisis-pr-takeaways-social-media-freberg?published=t

    Contact:

    Lucas at Kristen.lucas@louisville.edu or (502) 852-4786 (office) or (502) 991-7403 (cell).

    Freberg at Karen.freberg@louisville.edu or (502) 852-4668 (office) or (352) 219-7915.

    Further questions: Contact Janet Cappiello, (502) 852-1104.

