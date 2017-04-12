Newswise — ST. LOUIS, MO, April 12, 2017 – The American Society of Plant Biologists (ASPB), a professional society devoted to the advancement of the plant sciences, named Blake Meyers, Ph.D. of the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center as the recipient of the Charles Albert Shull Award for outstanding contributions in the field of plant biology. The award was initiated in 1971 by the Society to honor Dr. Charles A. Shull, whose personal interest and support were largely responsible for the founding and early growth of the Society.

“I'm thrilled, honored and grateful to be acknowledged by my peers and the ASPB with these awards, particularly for the dual recognition of both the work my lab has done, and my contributions to plant biology and the Society,” stated Meyers. “I'd like to acknowledge my past and present lab members and our collaborators for their outstanding work and insights, essential components of our progress and success.”

The Center welcomed Meyers as principal investigator and member in 2016 as the first of four joint faculty hires with the University of Missouri. Meyers’ research focuses on genome-scale studies of RNA and components of RNA silencing pathways, with emphasis on plant reproductive biology and evolution. Meyers is a leader in next-generation DNA sequencing since its earliest of days, developing methods and data analysis tools that have had a deep impact on plant genomics and epigenetics.

“Recognition with the Charles Shull Award reflects Blake’s leadership in the plant biology community, and his tremendous research achievements over the past two decades,” said Danforth Center President James C. Carrington, Ph.D.

In addition, Meyers is a recipient of the Fellow of ASPB Award and will be presented at Plant Biology 2017, in Honolulu, HI this July. The award recognizes meritorious research and service in plant biology. He has been on the editorial board of the Society’s journal The Plant Cell for over nine years, and he is now a Senior Editor for the journal.

Meyers received his undergraduate degree in biology from the University of Chicago, M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in genetics at the University of California-Davis, and received postdoctoral training at DuPont Crop Genetics and UC Davis. He advanced through the professorial ranks at the University of Delaware from 2002 to 2015, and served as chair of the Department of Plant & Soil Sciences for over six years.

About The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center Founded in 1998, the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center is a not-for-profit research institute with a mission to improve the human condition through plant science. Research, education and outreach aim to have impact at the nexus of food security and the environment, and position the St. Louis region as a world center for plant science. The Center’s work is funded through competitive grants from many sources, including the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Energy, National Science Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. To keep up to date with Danforth Center’s current operations and areas of research, please visit, www.danforthcenter.org, featuring information on Center scientists, news and the “Roots & Shoots” blog. Follow us on Twitter at @DanforthCenter.

About the American Society of Plant Biologists ASPB is a professional scientific society, headquartered in Rockville, MD, that is devoted to the advancement of the plant sciences worldwide. With a membership of some 4,000 plant scientists from throughout the United States and around the world, the Society self-publishes two of the most widely cited plant science journals, The Plant Cell and Plant Physiology , and in partnership with SEB and Wiley has recently launched Plant Direct. For more information about ASPB, please visit http://www.aspb.org. Also follow ASPB on Facebook at facebook.com/myASPB and on Twitter @ASPB.

