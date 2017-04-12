In the proposed revised guidelines released Tuesday, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force says men ages 55 to 69 should decide individually with their doctors whether and when to undergo prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing.

Prostate cancer is very common, showing up in 240,000 U.S. men every year. It kills about 30,000 a year. Dr. Schaeffer is a huge advocate of PSA testing. He was Ben Stiller’s surgeon and thanks to PSA testing, Stiller’s cancer was detected early enough to save his life! Here’s a clip from the TODAY show with Dr. Schaeffer and his patient Ben Stiller: http://blog.nm.org/home/dr-edward-m-schaeffer-and-actor-ben-stiller-discuss-the-topic-of-prostate-cancer-on-the-today-show

He would like to get the conversation going and encourage men to speak up to their physicians about PSA testing. 1 in 7 men will get prostate cancer.