Ben Stiller's Surgeon Edward Schaeffer, MD Is Available to Discuss Newest Prostate Cancer Screening Guidelines Proposed by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force
Article ID: 672831
Released: 12-Apr-2017 11:55 AM EDT
Source Newsroom: Northwestern Medicine
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
In the proposed revised guidelines released Tuesday, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force says men ages 55 to 69 should decide individually with their doctors whether and when to undergo prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing.
Prostate cancer is very common, showing up in 240,000 U.S. men every year. It kills about 30,000 a year. Dr. Schaeffer is a huge advocate of PSA testing. He was Ben Stiller’s surgeon and thanks to PSA testing, Stiller’s cancer was detected early enough to save his life! Here’s a clip from the TODAY show with Dr. Schaeffer and his patient Ben Stiller: http://blog.nm.org/home/dr-edward-m-schaeffer-and-actor-ben-stiller-discuss-the-topic-of-prostate-cancer-on-the-today-show
He would like to get the conversation going and encourage men to speak up to their physicians about PSA testing. 1 in 7 men will get prostate cancer.