Newswise — Baltimore magazine is honoring 11 Johns Hopkins nurses and nurse leaders for their extraordinary contributions to health care in its third annual “Excellence in Nursing” issue this May.

The publication honored more nurses from Johns Hopkins on its list of the top 50 nurses in the region than from any other area health system.

The Johns Hopkins honorees, representing three hospitals within the Johns Hopkins Health System—The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and Howard County General Hospital—are being recognized for their outstanding work in nine different nursing specialties.

The Johns Hopkins honorees are:

Zakk Arciaga, B.S.N., R.N. – The Johns Hopkins Hospital, in the Emergency Department category



Barbara Case, R.N., C.N.N. – The Johns Hopkins Hospital, in the Pediatrics: Non-Neonatal category



Karen Davis, Ph.D., R.N. – Howard County General Hospital, in the Management/Nurse Executives category



Connie Golding, B.S.N., R.N. – The Johns Hopkins Hospital, in the Intensive Care category



Jenine Jordan, B.S.N., R.N. – The Johns Hopkins Hospital, in the Case Management category



Aileen Kho, B.S.N., R.N. – The Johns Hopkins Hospital, in the Cardiovascular category



Jeannie Lee, M.S.N., M.B.A., R.N. – The Johns Hopkins Hospital, in the Management/Nurse Executives category



Joseph McCray, B.S.N, R.N. – The Johns Hopkins Hospital, in the Neurology/Psychology/Behavioral Health category



Sophia Pemberton, M.S.N, C.R.N.P. – The Johns Hopkins Hospital, in the Community Care/Ambulatory Care category



Elizabeth Russell, B.S.N., R.N. – Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, in the Pediatrics: Neonatal category



Nancy Sumpter, C.R.N.P. – The Johns Hopkins Hospital, in the Pediatrics: Neonatal category

The 50 winners were chosen from hundreds of nominees by a panel of seven highly experienced registered nurse advisers, recruited to assist with this effort. The full list of winners can be found at baltimoremagazine.net/top-nurses-2017.