Newswise — Metro Detroiters will dress up in their best Edwardian finery and “Return to Downton” on Saturday, May 20, for an Afternoon Tea & Auction event to benefit the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA). “Return to Downton” will feature a Downton Abbey theme, period music by pianist Will Bennett, themed auction and raffle items; surprise guests; and a “Dress Up for Downton” contest with prizes — all at The Whitney, Detroit’s iconic Romanesque-revival mansion-restaurant.

Tickets are available online at http://return2downton.eventbrite.com or by calling (586) 776-3900.

Proceeds will be used for autoimmune awareness, patient education and support services.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Eastpointe, MI, AARDA is dedicated to the eradication of autoimmune diseases, including Scleroderma, Lupus, Type 1 Diabetes, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Celiac, Hashimoto’s and more than 100 other chronic disorders. AARDA is the only nonprofit organization bringing a national focus to autoimmunity as a category of disease and a major women’s health issue. More than 50 million Americans are battling autoimmune diseases; 75 percent are women.