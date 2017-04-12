 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

New PSA Guidelines "Absolutely Necessary and a Very Good Step Forward."

Article ID: 672846

Released: 12-Apr-2017 1:30 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Loyola University Health System

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Cancer, Healthcare, Men's Health, Public Health, Local - Illinois, Local - Chicago Metro
KEYWORDS
  • Psa Screening, Prostate Cancer

    • Loyola Medicine urologist and prostate cancer surgeon Gopal Gupta, MD, says the new USPSTF draft guidelines for PSA prostate cancer sceening are "absolutely necessary and a very good step forward. We need to do smart PSA screening in appropriate patients, or else we will see a rise in prostate cancer cases that have advanced to metastatic stages that cannot be cured.”

    Here is a link to Dr. Gupta's  webpage:

    https://www.loyolamedicine.org/doctor/gopal-gupta?bk=1

    A broadcast studio is available on campus to assist media.

     

     

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!