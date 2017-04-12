Loyola Medicine urologist and prostate cancer surgeon Gopal Gupta, MD, says the new USPSTF draft guidelines for PSA prostate cancer sceening are "absolutely necessary and a very good step forward. We need to do smart PSA screening in appropriate patients, or else we will see a rise in prostate cancer cases that have advanced to metastatic stages that cannot be cured.”

