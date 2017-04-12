 
USPS Task Force Issues New Screening Guidelines for Prostate Cancer

  • Peter G. Schulam, MD, PhD Professor of Urology; Chair, Department of Urology, Yale School of Medicine; Chief, Department of Urology, Yale-New Haven Hospital; Clinical Program Leader, Prostate and Urologic Cancers Program, Smilow Cancer Hospital

Cancer, Men's Health, Neuro
  • PSA, Prostate Cancer Screening, United States Preventive Services Task Force , Yale Cancer Center

    • Peter Schulam, MD, PhD available anytime at peter.schulam@yale.edu to speak on The US Preventive Services Task Force issuing a new draft prostate cancer screening recommendation Tuesday. Men younger than 70 with no signs of prostate cancer should no longer be discouraged from checking their PSA levels.  

