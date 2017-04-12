Newswise — Chicago (April 12. 2017): The 2017 Clinical Congress of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), one of the largest educational meetings of surgeons in the world, will convene October 22-26 in San Diego, Calif. The San Diego Convention Center will house the scientific sessions and technical exhibits, and the Manchester Grand Hyatt will serve as the headquarters hotel for the meeting.

This year’s patient-centered conference theme is “Do What’s Right for the Patient.” The program features more than 100 panel sessions and features postgraduate courses, meet the expert sessions, named lectures, video-based education sessions, town hall meetings, a scientific forum, and a new offering, E-poster presentations. More than 200 companies will also be on site displaying products and services that improve the quality of surgical care or enhance surgical management practices.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

Panel sessions

Assuring Diversity in the Surgical Workforce

Getting the Sickest Patients Ready When They Need to Go to the Operating Room

Reconstructing the Body: 3D, Custom Scaffolds, and Stem Cell Therapy

U.S. and International Terrorism and Surgical Response

Postgraduate courses

Achieving Success in Critical Situations: Safety and Teamwork in the Operating Room

Advanced Robotic Surgery for Specialized Gastrointestinal Operations

Breast Cancer: National and International Disparities

Global Health Competencies for Surgeons: Cognitive and System Skills

Oncoplastic Breast Surgery for the General Surgeon

Video-based education sessions

Complications in Gastrointestinal Surgery

Icons in Surgery

New Techniques in Robotic Surgery

Video Atlas Showcase: Bariatric Surgery Volume

For more information on ACS Clinical Congress 2017, visit https://www.facs.org/clincon2017 (.)

Press registration will open in early June. If reporters planning to cover the Clinical Congress have any questions once press preregistration begins, they should contact Dan Hamilton, Public Information Associate, ACS Division of Integrated Communications: 312-202-5328 email: dhamilton@facs.org (.)

# # #

About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for surgical patients. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has more than 80,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. For more information, visit www.facs.org (.)