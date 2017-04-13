Newswise — DETROIT, Mich., Thursday, April 13, 2017 - The DMC’s Children’s Hospital of Michigan has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in computed tomography (CT) as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR). CT scanning — sometimes called CAT scanning — is a noninvasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and tailor treatments for various medical conditions.

The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.

Chief of Pediatric Imaging Dr. Aparna Joshi said, "The Pediatric Imaging department participates in the ACR accreditation program to ensure that our department meets nationally-accepted standards in quality assurance and safety. To maintain our accreditation, we voluntarily submit exams performed on actual patients in our department for a rigorous review by experts in the field, who evaluate the image quality, our personnel qualifications and quality control procedures. We are proud to have earned the ACR's seal of approval in multiple areas and will continue to strive to maintain our high standards for the children we serve here at the Children's Hospital of Michigan."

The ACR, founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care. The College serves more than 37,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.

###

About the Children’s Hospital of Michigan, www.childrensdmc.org

For 130 years, the Children’s Hospital of Michigan has been dedicated to providing high quality care to children and adolescents in a caring, efficient and family-centered environment. With more than 40 pediatric medical and surgical specialty services, the hospital draws patients from nearly every Michigan county, 39 additional states, and 22 countries, annually and provides the highest level of pediatric specialty care available for children. The hospital is a national leader in cardiology and heart surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, nephrology, and orthopedics. It is ranked as one of America’s best hospitals for children and sees more children than any hospital in the state. Children’s Hospital of Michigan is one of eight hospitals operated by the Detroit Medical Center (DMC).