Newswise — GAINESVILLE, Fla. --- UF/IFAS scientists toil for years creating and enhancing many of the foods we consume and plants we enjoy. When it comes to plant breeding, UF/IFAS is a global leader. In fact, UF/IFAS is ranked as a top-10 horticulture program in the 2017 Center for World University Rankings.

Many of UF/IFAS’ tastiest creations will be available for consumption or on display at this year’s Flavors of Florida event.

Scheduled for April 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the University House, 2151 W. University Ave., Gainesville, Florida, the event offers guests an opportunity to sample foods containing UF/IFAS-developed ingredients prepared by local celebrity chefs. This year’s sample dishes will include citrus, tomatoes, meats, strawberries, blueberries and olive oil to tempt the taste buds. Additionally, non-edible plants, such as a relatively new cultivar of Mexican petunia, also will be showcased.

Other features at Flavors of Florida this year include:

Ornamental plants bred by UF/IFAS scientists, such as Mexican petunia (Ruellia simplex). Wild Ruellia was introduced from Mexico and is an invasive plant in Florida and six other southern states. So far, UF/IFAS scientist Rosanna Freyre has developed four sterile cultivars in the Mayan series, which means they don’t become invasive by seed dispersal.

Music by talented 4-H youth, the Messina brothers of Gilchrist County on the fiddles and 4-H alumnus Chandler Ash playing guitar and singing.

UF/IFAS also would like to thank the following partners for participating in this year’s Flavors of Florida:

Florida Tomatoes

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

Florida Foundation Seed Producers

Straughn Farms

Florida Sugar Cane Growers

Florida Blueberry Growers

Farm Credit of Florida

Florida Olive Council

Florida Strawberry Growers Association

Florida Sugar Cane League

Florida Peanut Producers Association

Bates Sons & Daughters

Classic Caladiums

Florida Sea Grant

Hinton Farms

Quincey Cattle Company

Spring Valley Farms

Clear Creek Farm

UF Field & Fork Program

Riverview Flower Farm

Swamp Head

First Magnitude

St. Augustine Distillery

Southern Craft Creamery

For more information about Flavors of Florida, please contact the UF/IFAS Office of Advancement at 352-392-1975 or advancement@ifas.ufl.edu.

By: Brad Buck, 352-294-3303, bradbuck@ufl.edu

