Newswise — DETROIT – Spencer C. Hoover, a decorated U.S. Army veteran who joined Henry Ford Health System in 2015, was appointed vice president and executive director of the health system’s Henry Ford Cancer Institute and cancer care services.

Hoover had previously served as vice president of Planning and Business Development for the health system.

Reporting to Henry Ford Health System President and Chief Operating Officer Bob Riney, and Henry Ford Medical Group Chief Executive Officer William Conway, M.D., Hoover will play a prominent role in establishing and accomplishing business development goals; service line growth, quality, and integration; external affiliation and partnership development; marketing; and philanthropy.

Hoover is tasked, in collaboration with the Henry Ford Cancer Institute Medical Director Steven N. Kalkanis, M.D., with developing an infrastructure that supports the development of strategic and tactical plans to achieve the financial, clinical, and quality goals established by the health system’s executive leadership team.

One major initiative entails the building and implementation of the new Brigitte Harris Cancer Pavilion, a destination center for cancer care in Detroit. Construction on the development across from Henry Ford Hospital begins this spring and is expected to open in late 2019.

Since joining Henry Ford, Hoover has played an integral role in the development and operational design of the Cancer Institute’s Precision Medicine Program. This effort, in collaboration with a multidisciplinary team of Henry Ford specialists, resulted in the Cancer Institute joining Vice President Joe Biden’s Cancer Moonshot Initiative last summer.

During four years of service as an infantry soldier in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, Hoover was awarded six medals, four special qualification badges and three combat patches. He served combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Prior to his work at Henry Ford, Hoover was associate director of Administration, Finance and Planning at the University of Florida Health Cancer Center in Gainesville.

Hoover is a delegate member of the Association of Cancer Executives.

He received a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Troy University, Sorrell College of Business, and his Master of Business Administration degree from Pennsylvania State University, Smeal College of Business. Hoover also holds a Master of Finance degree from Pennsylvania State University.