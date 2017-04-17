Newswise — DETROIT – Governor Rick Snyder has appointed Spencer C. Hoover, vice president and executive director of the Henry Ford Cancer Institute, to serve on the prestigious nine-member Board of Directors of the Michigan Veterans' Facility Authority.

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency currently runs two homes for veterans, The Grand Rapids Home for Veterans and the D.J. Jacobetti Home in Marquette. The Michigan Legislature in December voted to create an authority that would eventually take over operations of for the two veterans’ homes and possibly build new homes.

As a decorated and disabled U.S. Army veteran with a wealth of professional knowledge and experience in healthcare and finance, Hoover is uniquely suited for this appointment.

The Authority and the Board of Directors will initially oversee a $110 million budget to create long term care facilities and other services for the approximately 640,000 veterans of the State of Michigan.

Hoover will serve an inaugural appointment for a four-year term on the Board of Directors following Senate confirmation.

Beyond this, the authority will oversee construction of any new homes, and ensure their design follows current best practices: one story, with fewer residents (100-140) and more community and open spaces. Along with design changes, the homes’ services must transform to fit the changing medical needs of veterans.

Today’s soldiers survive injuries that would have been fatal in previous wars, including traumatic brain injuries and amputations. In addition, more women are experiencing combat-related injuries. Michigan has nearly 50,000 women veterans.

During four years of service as an infantry soldier in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, Hoover was awarded six medals, four special qualification badges and three combat patches. He served combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In his role at the Henry Ford Cancer Institute, Hoover co-leads the building and implementation of the new Brigitte Harris Cancer Pavilion, a destination center for cancer care in Detroit expected to open in 2019. Additionally, he oversees the Cancer Institute’s plethora of services across southeast Michigan.

Hoover also is a delegate member of the Association of Cancer Executives.

He received a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Troy University, Sorrell College of Business, and his Master of Business Administration degree from Pennsylvania State University, Smeal College of Business. Hoover also holds a Master of Finance degree from Pennsylvania State University.