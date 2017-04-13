Newswise — WASHINGTON (April 13, 2017) -- How do factors such as race, culture, issues with accessing legal representation, and resiliency contribute to injustices for Native Americans? What is the connection between health and incarceration of Native Americans? What is the role of health professionals and health policy in promoting justice for this marginalized population? What are the issues associated with Reservations, and the re-integration challenges facing Native Americans post-incarceration?

These are some of the issues to be addressed during a panel discussion: “Justice in America for Native Americans” Monday, April 24, 2017 from 6:30 - 9:00 p.m. at Georgetown University.

WHAT:

Justice in America for Native Americans

WHEN:

Monday, April 24, 2017 from 6:30 - 9:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Intercultural Center Auditorium

37th & O Streets

Washington DC

WHO:

-Moderator, Marc M. Howard, JD, PhD, professor of government and director of the Prisons and Justice Initiative at Georgetown University

-Chase Iron Eyes, JD, South Dakota counsel for the Lakota People’s Law Project, and a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

-Jeffrey Henderson, MD, MPH, a public health physician, and a Lakota and enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe

-David Plume, MA, is an educator and reservation entrepreneur, and a member of Oglala Lakota

Sponsored by O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law; Prisons and Justice Initiative; the GU Native American Student Council; the Georgetown University Chapter of Native American Law Students; and Bette Jacobs, professor of health systems administration at the School of Nursing & Health Studies at Georgetown University Medical Center, and distinguished scholar at the O'Neill Institute.