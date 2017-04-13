Newswise — American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) President Frederick A. Boop, MD, FAANS, will open the 2017 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting with the Opening Ceremonies which are designed to highlight the key issue of the 2017 meeting, themed “Neurosurgery: A World of Innovation.” Dr. Boop has invited a panel of speakers to present individually and then discuss global issues in health care and innovation. The panel will be moderated by Sanjay K. Gupta, MD, FAANS. Speaking during the Sunday evening session will be Paul Farmer, MD, PhD; Michael M. Haglund, MD, PhD, MACM, FAANS, FCS (ECSA); Walter D. Johnson, MD, FAANS(L); and Vanessa Kerry, MD, MSc. The Opening Reception, held at Microsoft Square at L.A. LIVE, will follow. Attendees will enjoy California cuisine, live music and conversation with colleagues and friends.

Dr. Boop will deliver his presidential address on Monday, and the 2017 Cushing Orator, Meg Whitman, will present to the entire group on Tuesday. Other notable meeting speakers include Salman Khan, Evandro Pinto da Luz de Oliveira, MD, PhD, IFAANS, and Prof. Dr. Magdalena Goetz.

Media Representatives: The 2017 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting press section will include releases on highlighted scientific research, AANS officers and award winners, Neurosurgery Awareness Month and other relevant information about the 2017 program. Releases will be posted under the “Media” area on the 2017 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting website. If you have interest in a topic related to neurosurgery or would like to interview a neurosurgeon — either onsite or via telephone — during the event, please contact Alice Kelsey, AANS associate executive director, via email at aik@aans.org.

About the 2017 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting: Attended by neurosurgeons, neurosurgical residents, medical students, neuroscience nurses, clinical specialists, physician assistants, allied health professionals and other medical professionals, the AANS Annual Scientific Meeting is the largest gathering of neurosurgeons in the nation, with an emphasis on the field’s latest research and technological advances. The scientific presentations accepted for the 2017 event will represent cutting-edge examples of the incredible developments taking place within the field of neurosurgery. Find additional information about the 2017 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting and the meeting program here.

