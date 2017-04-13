Newswise — The American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) will be presenting several major awards during the 2017 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting.

The AANS International Lifetime Service Award recognizes an international neurosurgeon or other international dignitary for his or her lifetime of contributions to advancing the field of neurosurgery in a country outside the U.S. and Canada.

AANS International Lifetime Recognition Award Recipient, J. Andre Grotenhuis, MD, PhD, IFAANS

Dr. Grotenhuis, a full clinical professor of neurosurgery at the department of Neurosurgery at the Radboud University Medical Centre, Nijmegen, the Netherlands, was one of the first surgeons to introduce modern minimally invasive techniques in neurosurgery and neuro-endoscopy. He currently serves as president of the European Association of Neurological Societities (EANS), and as such, has worked closely with the leadership of the AANS, in the role of International Board Liaison, for the advancement of global neurosurgery, both for the profession and its patients.

The Distinguished Service Award is one of the highest honors bestowed by the AANS, recognizing exemplary service to the AANS and the field of neurosurgery. The award pays tribute to the contributions of remarkable people within their profession.

AANS Distinguished Service Award Recipient, Volker K. H. Sonntag, MD, FAANS(L)

For the past 30 years, Dr. Sonntag has been a leader in neurosurgery. He served as a director on the American Board of Neurological Surgery (ABNS) from 1998-2004, member of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) residency review committee (RRC) from 2005-2011, vice president of the AANS in 2001 and on the AANS Professional Conduct Committee from 2008-2011. He was president of both the North American Spine Society (NASS) in 2000 and the American Academy of Neurological Surgery in 2004. Dr. Sonntag made significant contributions to the treatment and understanding of spinal disorders. He has co-edited five major books, made more than 950 presentations around the world and written more than 105 textbook chapters and 460 papers; he is also an editor on 10 neurosurgical journals.

Since January 1987, the AANS has conferred its Humanitarian Award to members who have given their time and talents to a charitable or public activity and whose actions have brought honor to the neurosurgical specialty.

AANS Humanitarian Award Recipient, John Ragheb, MD, FAANS

“Dr. Ragheb’s commitment to Haiti is unparalleled. He provides neurosurgical care personally and on an ongoing basis for almost 15 years, particular in the area of hydrocephalus. It has been a source of critical neurosurgical care in this impoverished nation. In doing so, he has brought his team of residents, fellows, nurses and anesthesiologist who now, on a routine basis, frequent Haiti to provide this care. They have brought the technique of endoscopic assisted third ventriculostomy in large numbers so as to improve the quality of life of children suffering from hydrocephalus,” said Allan D. Levi, MD, PhD, FAANS, during his nomination of Dr. Ragheb for this award.

The Harvey Cushing Medal, the highest honor the AANS can bestow on a member, was established in 1976. Given annually, this award recognizes AANS members for distinguished service and accomplishments in the field of neurosurgery. The Board of Directors selects the recipient upon the recommendation of the Awards and Honors Committee in recognition of his or her extraordinary efforts to advance the field of neurosurgery.

AANS Cushing Medal Recipient, Robert F. Spetzler, MD, FAANS

Prior to the start of the 2017 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting, neurosurgeons from across the globe will come together to celebrate one of the most accomplished and recognizable names in neurosurgery. The two-day Spetzler Symposium: State-of-the-art in Cerebrovascular, Skull Base, Craniovertebral Junction and Brain Tumor Surgery – A Scientific Tribute and Global Celebration, serves as both a tribute and an opportunity for neurosurgical education. The presentation of the Cushing Medal will cap of several days of tribute to Dr. Spetzler, his career and his number contributions to neurosurgery.

The Cushing Award for Technical Excellence and Innovation in Neurosurgery was established in 2013 to honor an AANS member for technical prowess and skill and/or innovation in the development of new procedures which have become part of the arsenal neurosurgeons use to treat disease or trauma.

AANS Cushing Award for Technical Excellence and Innovation in Neurosurgery Recipient, Fady T. Charbel, MD, FAANS

“As a faculty member in Dr Charbel’s department over the last decade, I have had the opportunity to observe his technical mastery first hand and can attest to his operative skills which place him clearly at the pinnacle of our specialty. His thoughtful approach and innovative mindset have also resulted in the creation of the aforementioned new technologies that are seminal to the provision of quality and data-driven management of patients with cerebrovascular disease and have had a clear and positive impact on the care of such patients. In summary, I am pleased to endorse Dr. Charbel as a most deserving recipient for this prestigious award,” wrote Sepideh Amin-Hanjani, MD, FAANS, while nominating Dr. Charbel for this award.

