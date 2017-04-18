Newswise — American Physiological Society (APS) President Jane Reckelhoff, PhD, of the University of Mississippi Medical Center, has developed an engaging President’s Symposium Series to be presented during the APS annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2017 in Chicago. Three symposia will focus on the theme “Research Advances in Sex/Gender and Developmental Programming of Chronic Diseases.” Esteemed researchers in physiology will discuss sex differences in physiology and pathophysiology, women’s health research and the developmental programming of diseases. The series culminates on Wednesday with the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine Lecture by Nobel Laureate Louis Ignarro, PhD, of the University of California, Los Angeles School (UCLA) of Medicine.

Sex Differences in Physiology and Pathophysiology

Sunday, April 23, at 10:30 a.m. — McCormick Place Convention Center (MPCC) Room W375A

Chair:

Minolfa C. Prieto, MD, PhD, Tulane University School of Medicine

Speakers:

“Sex Matters in the Lung”

Y.S. Prakash, MD, PhD, Mayo Clinic

“Benefits and Risks of Testosterone Therapy in Men with Testosterone Deficiency”

Traish Abdulmaged, PhD, Boston University School of Medicine

“Reactive Oxygen Species: Players in the Effects of Testosterone”

Rita Tostes, PhD, Medical School of Ribeirao Preto, University of Sao Paulo

“Eliciting Estrogenic Cardioprotection via GPER”

Sarah H. Lindsey, PhD, Tulane University School of Medicine

Women’s Health Research

Monday, April 24, at 10:30 a.m. — MPCC Room W375A

Chair:

Heddwen Brooks, PhD, University of Arizona

Speakers:

“Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: Cardiovascular and Metabolic Implications”

Licy Yanes Cardoz, MD, University of Mississippi Medical Center

“Novel Mechanisms Responsible for Preeclampsia”

Joey Granger, PhD, University of Mississippi Medical Center

“A Woman Is Not a Small Man: Sex Differences in the Heart”

Leslie Anne Leinwand, PhD, University of Colorado

“An Update on Hormone Replacement Therapy in Postmenopausal Women”

Virginia Miller, PhD, Mayo Clinic

Developmental Programming of Diseases

Tuesday, April 25, at 10:30 a.m. — MPCC Room W375A

Chair:

Barbara Alexander, PhD, University of Mississippi Medical Center

Speakers:

“An Overview of the Concept of Developmental Programming”

Kent Thornburg, PhD, Oregon Health and Science University

“Actions of Bisphenol A (BPA) and Chemical Used in BPA-Free Products on the Reproductive Neuroendocrine System during Early Development”

Nancy Wayne, PhD, UCLA School of Medicine

“The Benjamin Button Approach to Understanding the Developmental Origins of Hypertension”

Kate Denton, PhD, Monash University

“Epigenetic Consequences of Adverse Fetal Life”

Torsten Plosch, PhD, University of Groningen

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine Lecture

Wednesday, April 26, at 4:45 p.m. — MPCC Room W375A

“The Road to Stockholm: A Nobel Mission”

Louis Ignarro, PhD, UCLA School of Medicine

