Newswise — The United States’ deployment of what is being called the “Mother of All Bombs” is drawing global reaction and prompting questions about U.S. strategy in foreign policy. The April 13th, 2007 strike against Afghanistan marked the first time that the bomb, officially known as the GBU-43/B Massive Ordinance Air Blast, has ever been used and many are asking why now?

Jeff Kubiak, PhD. Is a Professor of Practice at Arizona State University’s School of Politics and Global Studies. A retired Air Force colonel and bomber pilot, Kubiak is available to speak on his instruction on strategy and international relations as well as his work as a Senior Fellow at ASU’s Center on the Future of War.

Dr. Kubiak can speak on the following topics:

His personal experience as a bomber pilot.

The impact of bomb deployment on intended targets.

The effectiveness of bombing strategy to manage groups like ISIS.

His research on U.S. foreign policy.

To schedule an interview, contact Suzanne Wilson at ASU Media Relations: Suzanne.Wilson.1@asu.edu | (480) 965-9681