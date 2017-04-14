Newswise — Another “shock and awe” campaign is putting the United States’ military might on display. On April 13, 2017, the U.S. dropped what is being called the “Mother of All Bombs” in Afghanistan to target reputed terrorist group ISIS. The first-time use of this non-nuclear bomb is stoking speculation about the U.S.’ next move and what signal it might be sending to others playing military brinksmanship.

Daniel Rothenberg is the co-director for the Center on the Future of War at Arizona State University’s School of Politics and Global Studies. Rothenberg, who has also designed and managed human rights projects in Afghanistan, Iraq and Central Africa, is available to speak on the latest developments in U.S. foreign policy including:

What the deployment of the U.S. most powerful non-nuclear bomb could mean for U.S. foreign relations.

The effectiveness of the bombing strategy to manage groups like ISIS.

His research and experience with citizens of countries under duress.

