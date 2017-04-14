Kathleen Halvorsen, a professor of natural resource policy at Michigan Technological University, would be glad to talk with reporters about the implications of President Trump's executive order rescinding Obama-era executive orders aimed at curbing climate change and regulating carbon emissions.

Head of the Environmental and Energy Policy Graduate Program at Michigan Tech, Dr. Halvorsen makes these points:

Climate change threatens humans and global environments.

- We need to act now with effective climate change mitigation policies.

- A majority of Americans have been and continue to be concerned about climate change.

To contact her, email kehalvor@mtu.edu or call 906-487-2824.