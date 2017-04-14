Climate Change Expert Kathleen Halvorsen Is Critical of President Trump's Executive Order Rescinding Climate Change/Carbon Emissions Regulations
Kathleen Halvorsen, a professor of natural resource policy at Michigan Technological University, would be glad to talk with reporters about the implications of President Trump's executive order rescinding Obama-era executive orders aimed at curbing climate change and regulating carbon emissions.
Head of the Environmental and Energy Policy Graduate Program at Michigan Tech, Dr. Halvorsen makes these points:
- Climate change threatens humans and global environments.
- - We need to act now with effective climate change mitigation policies.
- - A majority of Americans have been and continue to be concerned about climate change.
To contact her, email kehalvor@mtu.edu or call 906-487-2824.