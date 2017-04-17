Swimmers to ‘Splash Away Cancer’ at Annual Event
Third annual swimming fundraiser takes place Saturday, May 20, to support cancer research and patient care programs at UNM Cancer Center.
Article ID: 673031
Released: 17-Apr-2017 8:00 AM EDT
Source Newsroom: University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
KEYWORDS
What
The third annual “Splash Away Cancer!” fundraising event takes place May 20, 2017.
All proceeds support cancer research and patient care programs at The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center.
The event is sponsored by Lobo Aquatic Club, 93.3 KOB-FM, UNM Recreational Services, New Mexico Masters Swimming, Genesis Signs, Red Rock Roasters and Forms Plus.
Why
The event celebrates the perseverance, resilience and determination of cancer survivors, cancer fighters, and those who have lost to the disease.
Who
Swimmers of all ages and abilities are invited to take part. Swimmers may choose to swim 500 yards, one mile or two miles, and will be required to sign a waiver.
Swimmers may download entry forms and waivers online and register at the pool the day of the event. The minimum donation is $25. Those wishing to stay dry may donate online.
Please visit www.SplashAwayCancer.org to learn more about the event, to donate and to download entry forms and waivers.
When
Saturday, May 20, 2017
Registration opens at 7:00 a.m. The event runs from 7:30 am to 11:00 a.m.
Where
The Armond H. Seidler Natatorium,
Johnson Center at the University of New Mexico
1 University Boulevard, Northeast, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Interviews
Rob Dickson, event organizer, rob@abqhigh.com
Contact
Dorothy Hornbeck, JKPR, 505-340-5929, dhornbeck@jameskorenchen.com
About the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center
The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center is the Official Cancer Center of New Mexico and the only National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center in a 500-mile radius. Its 125 board-certified oncology specialty physicians include cancer surgeons in every specialty (abdominal, thoracic, bone and soft tissue, neurosurgery, genitourinary, gynecology, and head and neck cancers), adult and pediatric hematologists/medical oncologists, gynecologic oncologists, and radiation oncologists. They, along with more than 500 other cancer healthcare professionals (nurses, pharmacists, nutritionists, navigators, psychologists and social workers), provided cancer care for nearly 60 percent of the adults and children in New Mexico affected by cancer. They treated 11,249 patients in 84,875 ambulatory clinic visits in addition to in-patient hospitalizations at UNM Hospital. These patients came from every county in the State. More than 12 percent of these patients participated in cancer clinical trials testing new cancer treatments and 35 percent of patients participated in other clinical research studies, including tests of novel cancer prevention strategies and cancer genome sequencing. The 130 cancer research scientists affiliated with the UNMCCC were awarded almost $60 million in federal and private grants and contracts for cancer research projects and published 301 high quality publications. Promoting economic development, they filed more than 30 new patents in FY16, and since 2010, have launched 11 new biotechnology start-up companies. Scientists associated with the UNMCCC Cancer Control & Disparities have conducted more than 60 statewide community-based cancer education, prevention, screening, and behavioral intervention studies involving more than 10,000 New Mexicans. Finally, the physicians, scientists and staff have provided education and training experiences to more than 230 high school, undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral fellowship students in cancer research and cancer health care delivery. Learn more at www.cancer.unm.edu.