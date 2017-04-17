What

The third annual “Splash Away Cancer!” fundraising event takes place May 20, 2017.

All proceeds support cancer research and patient care programs at The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The event is sponsored by Lobo Aquatic Club, 93.3 KOB-FM, UNM Recreational Services, New Mexico Masters Swimming, Genesis Signs, Red Rock Roasters and Forms Plus.

Why

The event celebrates the perseverance, resilience and determination of cancer survivors, cancer fighters, and those who have lost to the disease.

Who

Swimmers of all ages and abilities are invited to take part. Swimmers may choose to swim 500 yards, one mile or two miles, and will be required to sign a waiver.

Swimmers may download entry forms and waivers online and register at the pool the day of the event. The minimum donation is $25. Those wishing to stay dry may donate online.

Please visit www.SplashAwayCancer.org to learn more about the event, to donate and to download entry forms and waivers.

When

Saturday, May 20, 2017

Registration opens at 7:00 a.m. The event runs from 7:30 am to 11:00 a.m.

Where

The Armond H. Seidler Natatorium,

Johnson Center at the University of New Mexico

1 University Boulevard, Northeast, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Interviews

Rob Dickson, event organizer, rob@abqhigh.com

Contact

Dorothy Hornbeck, JKPR, 505-340-5929, dhornbeck@jameskorenchen.com

About the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center

The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center is the Official Cancer Center of New Mexico and the only National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center in a 500-mile radius. Its 125 board-certified oncology specialty physicians include cancer surgeons in every specialty (abdominal, thoracic, bone and soft tissue, neurosurgery, genitourinary, gynecology, and head and neck cancers), adult and pediatric hematologists/medical oncologists, gynecologic oncologists, and radiation oncologists. They, along with more than 500 other cancer healthcare professionals (nurses, pharmacists, nutritionists, navigators, psychologists and social workers), provided cancer care for nearly 60 percent of the adults and children in New Mexico affected by cancer. They treated 11,249 patients in 84,875 ambulatory clinic visits in addition to in-patient hospitalizations at UNM Hospital. These patients came from every county in the State. More than 12 percent of these patients participated in cancer clinical trials testing new cancer treatments and 35 percent of patients participated in other clinical research studies, including tests of novel cancer prevention strategies and cancer genome sequencing. The 130 cancer research scientists affiliated with the UNMCCC were awarded almost $60 million in federal and private grants and contracts for cancer research projects and published 301 high quality publications. Promoting economic development, they filed more than 30 new patents in FY16, and since 2010, have launched 11 new biotechnology start-up companies. Scientists associated with the UNMCCC Cancer Control & Disparities have conducted more than 60 statewide community-based cancer education, prevention, screening, and behavioral intervention studies involving more than 10,000 New Mexicans. Finally, the physicians, scientists and staff have provided education and training experiences to more than 230 high school, undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral fellowship students in cancer research and cancer health care delivery. Learn more at www.cancer.unm.edu.