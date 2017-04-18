Newswise — The American Physiological Society (APS) has announced the recipients of its 2017 distinguished lecturer awards. APS is pleased to recognize these outstanding honorees, who will present their lectures at the APS annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2017 (April 22–26 in Chicago).

Michael J. Welsh, MD, of Howard Hughes Medical Institute and the University of Iowa, is the winner of the Physiology in Perspective: The Walter B. Cannon Award Lectureship. This lectureship is the most prestigious award that APS bestows and recognizes the lifetime achievement of an outstanding physiological scientist and APS member. Welsh will present his lecture “Insights into the Pathogenesis of Cystic Fibrosis Lung Disease” on Saturday, April 22, at 5:30 p.m. in the McCormick Place Convention Center (MPCC) Room W375A.

Brant Isakson, PhD, of the University of Virginia School of Medicine, has won the Henry Pickering Bowditch Award Lectureship for early career achievement. This award honors original and outstanding accomplishments in the field of physiology and is given to an APS member younger than 42 years of age or who is fewer than eight years from the start of the first faculty or staff research scientist position beyond postdoctoral training. Isakson will present his lecture “Coordinating Tissue Function through Heterocellular Communication” on Sunday, April 23, at 5:45 in MPCC Room W375A.

Kurt Albertine, PhD, FAAA, of the University of Utah, is the winner of the Bodil M. Schmidt-Nielsen Distinguished Mentor and Scientist Award. The Schimdt-Nielsen award honors an APS member who has made outstanding contributions to physiological research and demonstrated dedication and commitment to mentorship. Awardees demonstrate excellence in training of young physiologists whether by mentoring, guiding and nurturing their professional and personal development, developing novel education methods and materials, promoting scientific outreach efforts, attracting individuals to the field of physiology, or by otherwise fostering an environment exceptionally conducive to education in physiology. Albertine will share his award-winning approach to mentoring young physiologists through various career stages during his “mENTERING” lecture from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in MPCC Room W375B.

