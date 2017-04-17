Newswise — WASHINGTON (April 17, 2017) - What are the critical challenges in emergency legal preparedness and policy? Public health preparedness leaders, officials and experts will examine the question during the “Emergency Legal Preparedness Summit” on Friday, April 21, 2017 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Georgetown University Law Center.

Topics will include federal social distancing powers, public health emergency funding, emergency use authorizations, Zika virus, and federal-state implications during the next emerging threat.

WHAT: “Emergency Legal Preparedness Summit”

WHEN: Friday, April 21, 2017 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m

WHERE: Georgetown University Law Center Gewirz Hall, 12th Floor 600 New Jersey Avenue, NW

WHO: Tom D. Kirsch, MD, MPH Director, National Center for Disaster Medicine and Public Health Professor, Uniformed Services

Lawrence O. Gostin, JD University Professor and Faculty Director, O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law, Georgetown University Law Center

James G. Hodge Jr., JD, LLM Professor and Director ASU Public Health Law and Policy Program Director, Western Region Office Network for Public Health Law

James S. Blumenstock, MA Chief Officer, Health Security, Association of State and Territorial Health Officials

Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH Executive Director, Harris County (Texas) Department of Public Health

Brooke Courtney, JD, MPH Senior Regulatory Counsel U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Sponsored by the O’Neill Institute; Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, Arizona State University; Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences; and The Network for Public Health Law.

