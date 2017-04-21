Newswise — Moustapha Abou-Samra, MD, FAANS, has been named vice president of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS). The association announced his appointment during the 85th AANS Annual Scientific Meeting, held in Los Angeles, April 22-26, 2017.

Born in Damascus, Syria, Abou-Samra received his medical education at the University of Damascus. He completed his general surgical rotations in New Jersey at the College of Medicine and Dentistry and obtained his neurosurgical training at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center in San Antonio, where he joined the faculty as an assistant professor of neurosurgery. He has been in practice in Ventura and Ventura County since 1981, when he joined Ventura County Neurosurgical Associates.

“It is an honor for me to serve as vice president of the AANS, founded as the Harvey Cushing Society. As a neurosurgeon who holds Dr. Cushing in the highest of esteem and who thinks of Dr. Cushing as an iconic part of our history, being vice president of an organization that bears his name is surreal. I plan to work hard on behalf of our members to help accomplish our mission as the largest representative organization of neurosurgeons in the world,” stated Abou-Samra.

Media Representatives: The 2017 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting press section will include releases on highlighted scientific research, AANS officers and award winners, Neurosurgery Awareness Month and other relevant information about the 2017 program. Releases will be posted under the “Media” area on the 2017 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting website. If you have interest in a topic related to neurosurgery or would like to interview a neurosurgeon — either onsite or via telephone — during the event, please contact Alice Kelsey, AANS associate executive director, via email at aik@aans.org.

About the 2017 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting: Attended by neurosurgeons, neurosurgical residents, medical students, neuroscience nurses, clinical specialists, physician assistants, allied health professionals and other medical professionals, the AANS Annual Scientific Meeting is the largest gathering of neurosurgeons in the nation, with an emphasis on the field’s latest research and technological advances. The scientific presentations accepted for the 2017 event will represent cutting-edge examples of the incredible developments taking place within the field of neurosurgery. Find additional information about the 2017 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting and the meeting program here.

Founded in 1931 as the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is a scientific and educational association with more than 10,000 members worldwide. The AANS is dedicated to advancing the specialty of neurological surgery in order to provide the highest quality of neurosurgical care to the public. Fellows of the AANS are board-certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C. Neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves.

For more information, visit www.AANS.org.