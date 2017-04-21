Newswise — Winner of the Preuss Award, Javier Figueroa, MD, presented his research, Detection of wtEGFR Amplification and EGFRvIII Mutation in CSF-Derived Extracellular Vesicles of High-Grade Glioma Patients, during the 2017 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting.

RNA within extracellular vesicles (EVs) have potential as diagnostic biomarkers for patients with cancer and are identified in a variety of biofluids. High-grade gliomas (HGGs) release EVs containing RNA into cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). This research is the product of a multi-institutional study of RNA extracted from CSF-derived EVs of HGG patients, for the presence of tumor-associated amplifications and mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR).

CSF and matching tumor tissue were obtained from patients undergoing resection of HGGs. Researchers determined wild-type EGFR (wt EGFR) DNA copy number amplification, as well as wt EGFR and EGFRvIII RNA expression, in tumor samples. They also characterized wt EGFR and EGFRvIII RNA expression in CSF-derived EVs.

The results demonstrate CSF-derived EVs contain RNA signatures reflective of the underlying molecular genetic status of HGGs in terms of wt EGFR expression and EGFRvIII status. The high specificity of the CSF-derived EV diagnostic test gives an accurate determination of positive EGFRvIII tumor status and is, essentially, a less-invasive liquid biopsy that can direct mutation-specific therapies for HGGs.

Author Block: Johan Skog, PhD; Johnny Akers, PhD; Hongying Li, PhD; Ricardo Komotar, MD; Ennio Chiocca, MD, PhD; Xandra Breakefield, PhD; Clark Chen, MD, PhD; Karen Messer, PhD; Fred Hochberg, MD; and Bob Carter, MD, PhD

Disclosure: The author reported no conflicts of interest.

