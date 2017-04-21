Newswise — Winner of the Louise Eisenhardt Travel Scholarship, Jaclyn Janine Renfrow, MD, presented her research, Tracking Career Paths of Women in Neurosurgery, during the 2017 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting.

Women represent a growing cohort of U.S. neurosurgeons. Authors of the study reviewed databases from both the AANS and the American Board of Neurosurgery (ABNS) from 1964 through 2013, reviewing for female neurosurgery graduates.

A total of 379 female neurosurgery residency graduates were identified over the 50 year span. Seventy percent became ABNS certified. Following residency, 27 percent of female graduates pursued fellowship training, with pediatric neurosurgery as the most common fellowship. After training, 26 percent entered academic medicine: 46 percent attained the rank of assistant professor, 36 percent attained the rank of associate professor and only 18 percent reached the rank of full professor.

The study’s conclusion finds that the proportion of female neurosurgery residents is slowly increasing. After training, the distribution of women in private vs. academic environments is roughly equal in proportion to male neurosurgeons. The number of female neurosurgeons in academic leadership positions remains low, with only a single female neurosurgery department chair and an under-representation of woman in higher academic ranks.

Author Block: Analiz Rodriguez, MD, PhD; Taylor Wilson, MD; Isabelle Germano, MD; Aviva Abosch, MD, PhD; and Stacey Wolfe, MD

Disclosure: The author reported no conflicts of interest.

