Newswise — Winner of the Columbia Softball Charity Award, Eric M. Thompson, MD, presented his research, Angiogenesis Plays a Critical Role in Group 3 Medulloblastoma Pathogenesis, during the 2017 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting.

Of the four medulloblastoma subgroups, Group 3 is the most aggressive, but the importance of angiogenesis is unknown. This study sought to determine the role of angiogenesis and identify clinically relevant biomarkers of tumor vascularity and survival in Group 3 medulloblastoma.

Using 546 patient samples, VEGFA mRNA expression was found to be significantly elevated in Group 3. Group 3 xenografts were implanted intracranially with human Group 3 tumors. Dynamic susceptibility weighted (DSC) MRI and susceptibility weighted imaging (SWI) MRI were obtained and tumor vessel density and rat VEGFA expression were determined.

The study found that VEGFA expression is correlated with survival, and thus, concluded that angiogenesis plays a critical role in overall survival in Group 3 medulloblastoma. DSC MRI and SWI MRI are both valid, clinically relevant biomarkers that accurately reflect tumor vascularity, predict overall survival and can be used to direct the use of anti-vascular therapies for patients with Group 3 medulloblastoma.

Author Block: Stephen Keir, DrPH; Talaignair Venkatraman, PhD; Christopher Lascola, MD, PhD; Kristen Yeom, MD; Andrew Nixon, PhD; Yingmiao Liu, PhD; Daniel Picard; Marc Remke; Vijay Ramaswamy, MD, PhD; and Michael Taylor, MD, PhD

Disclosure: The author reported no conflicts of interest.

Media Representatives: The 2017 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting press section will include releases on highlighted scientific research, AANS officers and award winners, Neurosurgery Awareness Month and other relevant information about the 2017 program. Releases will be posted under the “Media” area on the 2017 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting website. If you have interest in a topic related to neurosurgery or would like to interview a neurosurgeon — either onsite or via telephone — during the event, please contact Alice Kelsey, AANS associate executive director, via email at aik@aans.org.

About the 2017 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting: Attended by neurosurgeons, neurosurgical residents, medical students, neuroscience nurses, clinical specialists, physician assistants, allied health professionals and other medical professionals, the AANS Annual Scientific Meeting is the largest gathering of neurosurgeons in the nation, with an emphasis on the field’s latest research and technological advances. The scientific presentations accepted for the 2017 event will represent cutting-edge examples of the incredible developments taking place within the field of neurosurgery. Find additional information about the 2017 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting and the meeting program here.

Founded in 1931 as the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is a scientific and educational association with more than 10,000 members worldwide. The AANS is dedicated to advancing the specialty of neurological surgery in order to provide the highest quality of neurosurgical care to the public. Fellows of the AANS are board-certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C. Neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves.

For more information, visit www.AANS.org.