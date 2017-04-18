Newswise — Babson College, No. 1 in entrepren­eurship education for the 24thconsecutive year, has launched a new advertising campaign that will dominate the entire 4th and King Caltrain San Francisco Station throughout the month of April.

Leading with the theme, “The Right Connections Can Take You to All the Right Places,” the campaign features 16 local alumni who demonstrate the true power of the Babson network.

Babson’s unique methodology of Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® leaves a lasting impression among its students—thus creating an entrepreneurial network of professionals leading companies of all sizes and industries throughout the Bay Area, including Lyft, First Republic Bank, Virool, NatureBox, and more.

Bay Area Babson Alumni Featured in Campaign

Alexander Debelov ’10, Co-Founder and CEO, Virool, San Francisco

Ben Narasin ’87, General Partner, Canvas Ventures, Portola Valley

Jim Herbert ’66, Chairman and CEO (Founding), First Republic Bank, San Francisco

Crystal Bryant MBA’15, VP, Chief of Staff to the Chairman and CEO, First Republic Bank, San Francisco

Gautam Gupta ’07, Co-Founder and CEO, NatureBox, Redwood City

Ken Chen '06, Co-Founder, NatureBox, Redwood City

Gopi Parampalli MBA’14, VP, IT Operations, Electronic Arts, Redwood City

Jamie Siminoff ’99, Chief Inventor and Founder, Ring, Santa Monica

Jenny Flores MBA’12, Head of Community Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, Bank of the West, San Francisco

Joe Billante ’98, VP and CFO, eBay EMEA, eBay Inc., Bern, Switzerland

Kathleen Utecht ’03, Managing Partner, Core Innovation Capital, San Francisco

Melissa Waters MBA’07, VP, Marketing, Lyft, San Francisco

Michael DeMaria MBA’15, Head of Product, Grow, San Francisco

Randall Ussery MBA’16, CEO and Partner, Free Range, San Francisco

Shaun Steingold MBA’08, Founder and Managing Director, Momentum Labs, San Francisco

Wesley Donohoe ’04, VP, Product, One Medical, San Francisco

“I am honored to be featured in this campaign and to be part of the Babson community in the Bay Area,” said Gautam Gupta ’07, Co-Founder and CEO of NatureBox. “The Babson network has been immensely helpful to me in my career. I built NatureBox with a Babson classmate I met as a student, and we’re proud to have two other Babson alums on our team, and countless friends who have advised and invested in the company.”

Prospective students are invited to meet some of these Alumni at events in April and May.

With the goal of generating awareness of Babson College in the Bay Area, and encouraging prospective students to connect with Babson, the college and their agency, Connelly Partners, selected the 4th and King Caltrain station since it is a major transit hub of the commuter rail line. The Babson advertising campaign surrounds Caltrain commuters with over 30 placements both inside and outside the station, driving people to a campaign landing page—sf.babson.edu—where prospective students are encouraged to explore Babson’s offerings or attend an upcoming event.

"Babson College’s Caltrain station domination makes the statement that Babson is a name worth knowing, remembering and that it is here for the long term in San Francisco,” said Connelly Partners’ President, Steve Connelly ‘82.

Connect with Featured Alumni at Upcoming Babson San Francisco Events

THRIVE Series: Driving innovation, Creating Momentum

Featuring Melissa Waters MBA’07—Vice President of Marketing, Lyft

Thursday, April 27, 2017, 5:30-8 p.m.

Babson Connect: San Francisco

Featuring Jamie Siminoff ’99, Chief Inventor and Founder, Ring

Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

About Babson San Francisco

Babson San Francisco expands Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® to the West Coast through innovative graduate degrees, including its Blended Learning MBA and Master of Science in Business Analytics, as well as anundergraduate semester experience, and custom executive education, while connecting Babson students, faculty, and alumni to the broader entrepreneurial ecosystem of the Bay area. Take a virtual tour of campus and stay up-to-date on programming, events, and other initiatives by following #BabsonSF.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.