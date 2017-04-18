LAWRENCE — British Prime Minister Theresa May in a surprise move Tuesday called for a general election three years ahead of schedule.

According to international news reports, May's call for a snap election on June 8 is an apparent effort to seek more leeway in coming Brexit negotiations with the European Union, especially if May's Conservative Party gains seats in the House of Commons as expected.

Voters in the United Kingdom shocked the world last summer in a referendum when a majority decided to leave the European Union.

University of Kansas researchers who follow UK politics and history are available to discuss issues surrounding may's call for a snap election.

Patrick Miller, assistant professor of political science, can discuss political opinion and election issues surrounding the general election. Miller's broad research interests include mass political behavior, and he follows politics in the United Kingdom as well as American politics.

Robert Rohrschneider, the Sir Robert Worcester Distinguished Professor of Political Science, has written extensively about political skepticism toward members in the European Union and the potential influence of nationalism on elections in European countries. Rohrschneider, who in 2016 served as a Fulbright visiting professor at Pembroke College, University of Oxford, has participated in symposiums and media interviews about the Brexit and other issues in Europe after the recent financial and migration crises.

Jonathan Clark, Hall Distinguished Professor of British History, has written about the political and legal history surrounding the Brexit, including the emergence of a politicized judiciary in the United Kingdom.