Kyle Handley, assistant professor of business economics and public policy at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, is an expert on how trade policy, geography and uncertainty affect firms.

“Elections themselves typically increase economic policy uncertainty. In the short term, I would expect that uncertainty over the timing and nature of the Brexit talks to increase until the results come back. Firms with operations in Europe or the UK may continue to delay or reduced planned investment. If the election has the intended effect of strengthening May's leadership position and that translates into resolve toward pursuing a "hard" Brexit, the outcome is likely to be even more disruptive of European economies, their supply chains, and cross-border trade in goods.”

Contact: 734-764-1581, handleyk@umich.edu