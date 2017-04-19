Margaret L. Co, M.D., Director of Allergy and Immunology, The Valley Hospital

Newswise — Global warming and climate change are in the headlines today. For allergy sufferers, the impact of warmer temperatures on their daily lives may soon become very apparent. If you think that your spring allergies have worsened, you may be right, and global warming may have contributed to this. With this year’s winter being warmer than usual (temperatures this year were the second highest in history for the month of February), the pollen season is most likely going to be early. In the Garden State, the tree pollen count will surely be one of the highest in the nation.

Seasonal allergic rhinitis, or hay fever, affects 35 million Americans. Symptoms include sneezing, a stuffy or runny nose, and itchy, watery eyes. Many also experience seasonal asthma manifested by cough, wheezing and difficulty breathing. Allergies can significantly impact quality of life by disrupting sleep and affecting learning ability at school and productivity at work.

Although pollen can be difficult to avoid entirely, these tips will help you to enjoy the spring: