Newswise — BOSTON –– Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has been recognized as a “Top 100 Great Hospital in America” by Becker's Hospital Review.

The hospitals included in the annual review are renowned for excellence. They are industry leaders in innovation, quality patient care and clinical research, and have received recognition across various publications and accrediting organizations.

“It is an honor for Dana-Farber to be named as a top 100 hospital in recognition of the tireless efforts that our faculty and staff dedicate in the fight against cancer,” said Laurie Glimcher, MD, president & CEO of Dana-Farber. “While the health and wellness of our patients is what motivates our community to succeed, this award symbolizes Dana-Farber’s commitment to providing the most sophisticated and advanced cancer treatments in the world.”

The Becker's Hospital Review editorial team selected hospitals for inclusion based on analysis of several ranking and award agencies, including U.S. News and World Report's 2016-17 Honor Roll and specialty rankings, CMS star ratings, Leapfrog grades, Truven Health Analytics top hospitals, Most Wired hospitals and Magnet accreditation.

The full list features individual profiles of all hospitals on the list and can be read here:

http://bit.ly/2moosuS

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

From achieving the first remissions in childhood cancer with chemotherapy in 1948, to developing the very latest new therapies, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world’s leading centers of cancer research and treatment. It is the only center ranked in the top 4 of U.S. News and World Report’s Best Hospitals for both adult and pediatric cancer care.

Dana-Farber sits at the center of a wide range of collaborative efforts to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center provides the latest in cancer care for adults; Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center for children. The Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center unites the cancer research efforts of five Harvard academic medical centers and two graduate schools, while Dana-Farber Community Cancer Care provides high quality cancer treatment in communities outside Boston’s Longwood Medical Area.

Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique, 50/50 balance between cancer research and care, and much of the Institute’s work is dedicated to translating the results of its discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world.

