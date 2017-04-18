Newswise — BOSTON–– Karen Burns White, Deputy Associate Director of Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center’s (DF/HCC) Initiative to Eliminate Cancer Disparities (IECD) since 2001, has been honored by the Massachusetts Medical Society as the 2017 recipient of the society’s Reducing Health Disparities Award. The honor recognizes an individual who has made outstanding contributions to reducing health disparities due to race, socioeconomic status, age, education, or sexual orientation.

“It is rewarding to know that the work you are called to do and enjoy doing has been able to make meaningful and significant impact in the area of cancer disparities,” said Burns White. “I am very proud of the work that we have done at Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center, and this award is representative of an entire team of dedicated individuals who are determined to reduce health disparities.”

Burns White is specifically being recognized for her efforts with the DF/HCC IECD, which works across seven institutions to improve minority awareness and participation in Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center’s research activities. IECD also works by developing the Faith Based Cancer Disparities Network and the Continuing Umbrella of Research Experience (CURE) Program, which enhances the pipeline of trainees interested in cancer research. These efforts are significant contributions to Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center’s efforts to reach out to minority populations and reduce disparities in cancer care.

The Faith Based Cancer Disparities Network is a collaboration of nine churches in the Boston area with a collective membership of 10,000. The program has engaged church leaders in expanding Harvard’s reach into minority communities with the goal of gaining a greater understanding of the interventions that make a difference for minorities. The CURE program creates opportunities for underrepresented students to engage in cancer research experience, with the hope of increasing the number of minority health care providers and scientists. The program has had great success, with eight of out every ten students that participate in the program going on to pursue careers in biomedical sciences.

“I love my job because I am able to be a servant leader who is able to empower both individuals and communities to identify their needs, build capacity and take action,” Burns White said. “We have made strides in increasing awareness, and helping to encourage the demystification of cancer. However, there are many additional opportunities to eliminate the burden of cancer, especially for underserved communities. The progress we have made is encouraging, but there is much work to be done and I am committed to continuing this positive progression.”

A graduate of Northeastern University with a bachelor’s degree in health information management, Burns White received her master of science degree in health care services from Lesley University.

She is a member of the Massachusetts Comprehensive Cancer Advisory Committee and a member of the Advisory Committee of the College of Nursing and Exercise Science at the University of Massachusetts Boston. From 2008-2012, she served as a board member and chair of the Grants Committee of the Massachusetts affiliate of the Susan G. Komen for CURE Foundation. Burns White has been the recipient of several awards for her contributions.

