Nine New Disease Sites Added to the NCCN Radiation Therapy Compendium™

The NCCN Radiation Therapy Compendium™, launched in March 2017, provides a single access point for radiation therapy recommendations within 33 NCCN Guidelines®.

Newswise — [FORT WASHINGTON, PA — April 19, 2017] The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) continues to build its NCCN Radiation Therapy Compendium™ with the publication of radiation therapy (RT) recommendations from an additional nine NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®):

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Version 2.2016

Basal Cell Skin Cancer, Version 1.2017

Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans, Version 1.2017

Gastric Cancer, Version 1.2017

Hodgkin Lymphoma, Version 1.2017

Merkel Cell Carcinoma, Version 1.2017

Ovarian Cancer, Version 1.2017

Squamous Cell Skin Cancer, Version 1.2017

Thymomas and Thymic Carcinomas, Version 1.2017

Launched in March 2017, the NCCN Radiation Therapy Compendium™ now includes recommendations from 33 NCCN Guidelines®. Additional cancer types will be published on a rolling basis over the coming months.

The NCCN Radiation Therapy Compendium™ provides guidance on all RT modalities recommended within the NCCN Guidelines, including Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), Intra-Operative Radiation Therapy (IORT), Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS)/Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT)/Stereotactic Ablative Radiotherapy (SABR), Image-guided Radiotherapy (IGRT), Low dose-rate brachytherapy (LDR)/High dose-rate brachytherapy (HDR), Radioisotope, and Particle Therapy.

Transparency of NCCN Guidelines and Compendia development is central to the philosophy, policies, and procedures of NCCN. NCCN posts the policies and processes for developing and maintaining the NCCN Guidelines. These policies are available to the public on the NCCN website. Identification of newly published research, NCCN Member Institution review, external stakeholder submissions, and panel review occur on an ongoing basis with at least annual review performed for NCCN Guidelines for each disease.

The NCCN Guidelines are the recognized standard for clinical policy in cancer care and are the most thorough and most frequently updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. Other NCCN Guidelines derivative products include:

NCCN Drugs & Biologics Compendium (NCCN Compendium ® ) contains authoritative, scientifically derived information designed to support decision-making about the appropriate use of drugs and biologics in patients with cancer. The NCCN Compendium ® is recognized by public and private insurers alike, including CMS and UnitedHealthcare as an authoritative reference for oncology coverage policy.

NCCN Biomarkers Compendium ® contains information designed to support decision-making around the use of biomarker testing in patients with cancer.

contains information designed to support decision-making around the use of biomarker testing in patients with cancer. NCCN Chemotherapy Order Templates (NCCN Templates ® ) include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, supportive care agents, monitoring parameters, and safety instructions based directly on recommendations within the NCCN Guidelines. Special instructions for self-administered chemotherapeutic agents are also provided.

NCCN Imaging Appropriate Use Criteria (NCCN Imaging AUC™) include recommendations pertaining to cancer screening, diagnosis, staging, treatment response assessment, follow-up, and surveillance to support clinical decision-making for patients with cancer. In 2016, NCCN was recognized by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a qualified provider-led entity for creation of imaging AUC.

For more information and to access the NCCN Radiation Therapy Compendium™, visit NCCN.org/RTCompendium.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®), a not-for-profit alliance of 27 of the world’s leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education, is dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness, and efficiency of cancer care so that patients can live better lives. Through the leadership and expertise of clinical professionals at NCCN Member Institutions, NCCN develops resources that present valuable information to the numerous stakeholders in the health care delivery system. As the arbiter of high-quality cancer care, NCCN promotes the importance of continuous quality improvement and recognizes the significance of creating clinical practice guidelines appropriate for use by patients, clinicians, and other health care decision-makers.

The NCCN Member Institutions are: Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, Omaha, NE; Case Comprehensive Cancer Center/University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center and Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute, Cleveland, OH; City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, Los Angeles, CA; Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center | Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, Boston, MA; Duke Cancer Institute, Durham, NC; Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA; Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT; Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center/Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Seattle, WA; The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, Baltimore, MD; Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, Chicago, IL; Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, Phoenix/Scottsdale, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, and Rochester, MN; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY; Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, FL; The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Columbus, OH; Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Buffalo, NY; Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital/The University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN; Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford, CA; University of Alabama at Birmingham Comprehensive Cancer Center, Birmingham, AL; UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, La Jolla, CA; UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, San Francisco, CA; University of Colorado Cancer Center, Aurora, CO; University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center, Ann Arbor, MI; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX; University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, Madison, WI; Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Nashville, TN; and Yale Cancer Center/Smilow Cancer Hospital, New Haven, CT.

