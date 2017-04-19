​Newswise — Babson College announced its 2017 B.E.T.A. (Babson Entrepreneurial Thought & Action®​​​​​​​​​​​​​) Challenge winners—DetraPel, TORq Interface, and botkeeper—after a venture showcase with 18 semifinalists and a pitch competition between nine ultimate finalists.



​​​​​​​​The winning teams exemplified proven success by reaching major milestones achieved through action, and were each awarded a grand prize of $20,000 in cash, plus in-kind services from corporate sponsors Microsoft, BizLand, and Cummings Properties.

Microsoft granted an additional 'BizSpark' prize to DropZone for Veterans, including free cloud services, access to software, tools, and training courses.



All other finalists, including Vinci, Womentum, DropZone for Veterans, Tangkor Yak Dairy Cooperative, GEMS Corporation, and SkillRoute, also received $2,500 to further advance their entrepreneurial pursuits. Cummings Properties gifted free office space to alumni and graduate finalists.

Undergraduate Student Winner: DetraPel

David Zamarin '20, Jacob Heller '20, and Larry Ng '20

DetraPel is a superior hydrophobic liquid repellent spray that uses nanotechnology to repel almost anything off almost any surface from water to mud. DetraPel is 100 percent EPA-compliant, biodegradable, water-based, portable, and one-application will last one year. It is also non-flammable, non-toxic, non-corrosive, UV-resistant, rust-resistant, and ice-resistant.

Graduate Student Winner: TORq Interface

Joanna Geisinger MBA'17, Prashant Mohan MBA'17, and Dan King

TORq Interface is devoted to elevating the mode in which hospitals and medical device companies collaborate by leveraging the FHIR API and developing a scalable and secure platform for efficient communication. It provides the start time, end time, or room number and the up-to-the-minute status of each case. It also provides the date of surgery, case number, and scheduled run time for upcoming surgeries. In addition, it allows visualization of required instruments/implants planned for use for each surgery, and enables a rep to edit cards, contingent on staff approval, to maintain up-to-date preferences.

Alumni Winner: botkeeper

Enrico Palmerino '11

botkeeper saves customers time and money by automating bookkeeping. It provides businesses with a powerful combination of skilled accountants and automated data enry through the use of machine learning and AI. botkeeper clients receive 24/7 accounting and support as well as incredible insight into their financials with beautiful dashboards and unlimited reporting. With botkeeper, companies can grow from zero to 100+ employees and on average save 50 percent compared to the cost of a bookkeeper or outsourced firm.

2017 Sponsors

Gold

Silver

The Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship, named in honor of Arthur M. Blank ’63, H’98, co-founder of The Home Depot, and home to the largest dedicated entrepreneurship faculty in the world, is the epicenter of entrepreneurial activity at Babson.

