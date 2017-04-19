Newswise — CHICAGO – The public’s most comprehensive resource on healthful eating from the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals is now an even more valuable guide for families and consumers.

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Complete Food and Nutrition Guide has been widely recognized as the ultimate resource for practical, accurate healthy eating information for individuals and families. The new fifth edition, published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, contains hundreds of pages of new information, updated to reflect the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, Academy positions and other authoritative guidelines, food and marketplace trends and more.

Author and registered dietitian nutritionist Roberta Larson Duyff, with insights from Academy experts, draws on the latest scientific research, presented in an easily read style that gives readers flexible, real-world tips and strategies to personalize healthier eating and living habits.

“This book has a history that matches its original intent: To make sound nutrition science and healthy eating approachable, practical and positive for the reader,” Duyff says. “The book’s advice is designed to provide people at every age and stage of life with information and real-world tips that will help them make more healthful decisions when it comes to what they eat.”

This completely revised edition addresses timely topics such as organic versus conventional foods, food processing, waste reduction, new Nutrition Facts and restaurant labeling, plant-based eating, pre- and probiotics, gut health, food allergies and intolerances, dietary supplements, mindful eating, cooking for flavor and heath, eating out, sustainable choices and much more. The fifth edition also includes a new chapter on men’s nutrition and expanded coverage of farm to fork issues.

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Complete Food and Nutrition Guide is available for $30 from the Academy’s website and wherever books are sold.

All registered dietitians are nutritionists – but not all nutritionists are registered dietitians. The Academy’s Board of Directors and Commission on Dietetic Registration have determined that those who hold the credential registered dietitian (RD) may optionally use “registered dietitian nutritionist” (RDN) instead. The two credentials have identical meanings.

