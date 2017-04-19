Newswise — On April 26, 60 teams from colleges and universities across the nation will participate in the 2017 Posters on the Hill event, sponsored by the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) and the American Chemical Society (ACS). Researchers and faculty members from as far as University of Portland, Saint Michael’s University (VT), and University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh will join local peers from George Mason University, American University, and Bowie State University (MD) to share their research on topics ranging from high-fructose corn syrup and the prospective reunification of Korea to the use of three-dimensional scanning to evaluate the safety of bridges.

CUR, in collaboration with ACS, holds the annual Posters on the Hill event to showcase the work of undergraduate researchers from across the country. The event is highly selective—institutions’ most talented researchers are judged by a national panel of experts in their fields, and only the best teams are chosen for the poster session on Capitol Hill. Past winners have gone on to contribute significantly to the research enterprise, including Lujendra Ojha, who was recognized at last year’s Hill event as a member of the team that discovered water on Mars. This year’s honoree, Dr. Sarah Caudill (University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee), was part of the “discovery of the century” team that discovered gravitational waves and has also presented at this annual event.

Through the Posters on the Hill event, an elite group of students shares their undergraduate research with Members of Congress, congressional staff, federal government officials, academics, and others, demonstrating the value of federal investment in undergraduate research. The poster session will take place in the Rayburn Cafeteria of the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill from 5:30 to 7:30 pm on April 26.

