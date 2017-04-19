By Dave Hendrick

Newswise — In what has become tradition at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, Frank Genovese (MBA ’74) on 17 April announced the names of three deserving Darden students who are new recipients of his namesake fellowships.

This year’s recipients, who were selected from a group of eight finalists, are Marjorie “Meg” Greenhalgh (Class of 2018), Omri Margalit (Class of 2018) and Augusto Torres Bozzi (Class of 2018).

For 26 years in a row, the Frank E. Genovese Fellowship Fund has provided fellowships to rising Second Year Darden students interested in pursuing a career in general management or entrepreneurship.

The latest three recipients of the fellowship — which covers the cost of the second year of the Darden MBA education — join the elite company of 65 previous award winners. According to Genovese, who called giving away the money “one of life’s greatest joys,” 58 of the 65 previous winners are now general managers or business owners.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Margalit. “A huge part of this is to remove the financial burden so we can focus solely on personal development. All three of us are very thankful to Frank Genovese and the entire committee.”

Bozzi said he was “so appreciative,” and said the award “motivates us as students to want to give back to Darden.”

Greenhalgh similarly declared herself “deeply honored,” and vowed that the award would make “pursuing my entrepreneurial dreams that much more tangible.”

In addition to personally presenting the annual awards to students, Genovese, a member of the UVA Board of Visitors and former member of the Darden School Foundation Board of Trustees, remains closely connected to Darden, and has long served as a lecturer in the elective course, “Acquisition of Closely Held Enterprises.”

He is also member of the Darden Society, a recipient of the Charles C. Abbott Award, and a member of Darden’s Principal Donors Society, the School’s highest designation for lifetime giving.

Please see original story here.