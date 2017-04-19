James B. Yu, MD, associate professor, therapeutic oncology, director, Prostate and Genitourinary Cancer Radiotherapy Program, Yale Cancer Center, discusses current data in support of using moderate hypofractionation in prostate cancer. The results of the RTOG-0415 trial, presented by W. Robert Lee, MD, during the 2016 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium, showed that hypofractionation was equivalent and noninferior to the control. The PROFIT study showed similar results. Additionally, Yu says that there is a chance for a slight rise in toxicities, which is attributed to the radiation being given faster. - See more at: http://www.onclive.com/onclive-tv/dr-yu-on-trials-of-moderate-hypofractionation-in-prostate-cancer#sthash.fZTQnY1W.ouJimWIg.dpuf