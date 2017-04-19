Yale Expert on Trials of Moderate Hypofractionation in Prostate Cancer
Article ID: 673286
Released: 19-Apr-2017 3:05 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: Yale Cancer Center
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
James B. Yu, MD, associate professor, therapeutic oncology, director, Prostate and Genitourinary Cancer Radiotherapy Program, Yale Cancer Center, discusses current data in support of using moderate hypofractionation in prostate cancer. The results of the RTOG-0415 trial, presented by W. Robert Lee, MD, during the 2016 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium, showed that hypofractionation was equivalent and noninferior to the control. The PROFIT study showed similar results. Additionally, Yu says that there is a chance for a slight rise in toxicities, which is attributed to the radiation being given faster. - See more at: http://www.onclive.com/onclive-tv/dr-yu-on-trials-of-moderate-hypofractionation-in-prostate-cancer#sthash.fZTQnY1W.ouJimWIg.dpuf