Yale Expert on Trials of Moderate Hypofractionation in Prostate Cancer

Article ID: 673286

Released: 19-Apr-2017 3:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Yale Cancer Center

Cancer, Men's Health, OBGYN
  • Prostate Cancer, Yale Cancer Center, hypofractionation

    • James B. Yu, MD, associate professor, therapeutic oncology, director, Prostate and Genitourinary Cancer Radiotherapy Program, Yale Cancer Center, discusses current data in support of using moderate hypofractionation in prostate cancer. The results of the RTOG-0415 trial, presented by W. Robert Lee, MD, during the 2016 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium, showed that hypofractionation was equivalent and noninferior to the control. The PROFIT study showed similar results. Additionally, Yu says that there is a chance for a slight rise in toxicities, which is attributed to the radiation being given faster. - See more at: http://www.onclive.com/onclive-tv/dr-yu-on-trials-of-moderate-hypofractionation-in-prostate-cancer#sthash.fZTQnY1W.ouJimWIg.dpuf

