Newswise — ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Hannah Cheriyan was born with her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck. Just hours old and in respiratory distress, she was airlifted to the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

For four days, Cheriyan relied on a machine to perform the work of her heart and lungs, giving her lungs necessary time to heal. That machine, known as ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, saved her life.

Twenty-one years later, Cheriyan was at U-M again — this time walking the stage in the 2015 White Coat Ceremony, a ritual welcoming students into medical school. And Robert Bartlett, M.D., the Michigan doctor who devoted his career to developing ECMO, “cloaked” Cheriyan with her first official white coat.

“I felt like I had come full circle from the Mott NICU to Michigan Medical School,” she says. “It was such a special experience to share that moment with Dr. Bartlett and for him to join me in the beginning of my own journey as a physician. His work is the reason I’m here today.”

Bartlett says he’s proud to see how far she’s come.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the house,” he says of the ceremony. “That was a very emotional time, as you might imagine.”