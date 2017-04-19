Newswise — MERIDEN, Conn., April 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Protein Sciences Corporation is pleased to announce the publication of its manuscript entitled "Complete Study Demonstrating the Absence of Rhabdovirus in a Distinct Spodoptera frugiperda (Sf9) Cell Line" in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE, Volume 12 issue 4. The publication follows extensive testing of the parent cells from which Protein Sciences' proprietary expresSF+® (SF+) cell line is derived. The study confirms that a contaminating rhabdovirus previously reported in a related cell line is not present in SF+ cells. These results demonstrate that not all cell lines are equal even if they are derived from the same parent cell line and highlight the high quality of the SF+ cell lineage.

"The quality of our cells is of the utmost importance as they are the vehicle with which we make all of our vaccines," said Dr. Manon Cox, President and CEO of Protein Sciences and senior author on the paper. "The data in this paper further substantiate that SF+ cells are ideal for manufacturing – they can not only be scaled to very large volumes, allowing for the production of millions of doses of vaccine, but are also free of elements that have been reported for other Sf cell lines, such as rhabdovirus."

SF+ cells are used for the manufacture of multiple commercial products made by Protein Sciences and others, including FDA-approved Flublok® Influenza Vaccine, EMA-approved Glybera®, and USDA-approved Ingelvac CircoFLEX®.

Flublok, the world's first recombinant protein-based vaccine for the prevention of seasonal influenza disease, is approved for all adults over 18 years. FDA approved the quadrivalent formulation ("Flublok Quadrivalent") in October 2016 that will be commercially available for everyone over 18 years for the 2017/18 influenza season. Flublok is the only flu vaccine made in a 100% egg-free system using modern cell culture technology, making it unnecessary to use an infectious influenza virus, antibiotics or harsh chemicals (e.g., formaldehyde) in manufacturing.

