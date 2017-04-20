Einstein’s 2017 Stem Cell Symposium Spotlights Epigenetics and Metabolism
Newswise — April 19, 2017—(BRONX, NY) — On Monday, April 24, the Ruth L. and David S. Gottesman Institute for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Research at Albert Einstein College of Medicine will host its third Stem Cell Symposium, focusing on the importance of cell metabolism and epigenetics. Leading scientists from the U.S., Japan and Germany will present their latest research and describe the hurdles to translating new findings into therapeutics.
“The newest developments in stem cell biology – particularly in epigenetics – may prove transformative in the field, leading to treatments for cancer and in regenerative medicine,” says Paul Frenette, M.D., chair and director of Einstein’s Gottesman Institute for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Research, and professor of medicine and of cell biology. “In addition to educating attendees, we hope the event will spark new research collaborations among Einstein faculty members and with scientists at other institutions.”
The symposium will be held from 1:00 to 5:30 p.m. at LeFrak Auditorium in the Michael F. Price Center for Genetic and Translational Medicine/Harold and Muriel Block Research Pavilion on Einstein's Jack and Pearl Resnick Campus. The scheduled lectures are:
- “TET Methylcytosine Oxidases, Immune Responses, and Cancer,” Dr. Anjana Rao, Ph.D., professor and division head, division of signaling and gene expression, La Jolla Institute for Allergy and Immunology, CA
- “Programming and Reprogramming the Genome,” Konrad Hochedlinger, Ph.D., professor of stem cell and regenerative biology at Harvard University ; member of the department of molecular biology and Center for Regenerative Medicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital, MA
- “Metabolic Interaction of Hematopoietic Stem Cells with Niche Cells,” Toshio Suda M.D., Ph.D., senior principal investigator, Cancer Science Institute of Singapore , National University of Singapore; director, International Research Center for Medical Sciences, Kumamoto University, Japan
- “Control of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Metabolic Activation by Autophagy,” Emmanuelle Passegué, Ph.D., professor of genetics and development and director, Columbia Stem Cell Initiative, Columbia University Medical Center, NY
- “Branched Chain Amino Acids Control the Leukemia Epigenome,” Andreas Trumpp, Ph.D., professor and head, division of stem cells and cancer, and managing director, Heidelberg Institute for Stem Cell Technology and Experimental Medicine, Germany.
- “Determinants of How Metabolism Supports Tumor Growth,” Matthew Vander Heiden, M.D., Ph.D., Eisen and Chang Associate Professor, Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, department of biology, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MA