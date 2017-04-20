Newswise — April 19, 2017—(BRONX, NY) — On Monday, April 24, the Ruth L. and David S. Gottesman Institute for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Research at Albert Einstein College of Medicine will host its third Stem Cell Symposium, focusing on the importance of cell metabolism and epigenetics. Leading scientists from the U.S., Japan and Germany will present their latest research and describe the hurdles to translating new findings into therapeutics.

“The newest developments in stem cell biology – particularly in epigenetics – may prove transformative in the field, leading to treatments for cancer and in regenerative medicine,” says Paul Frenette, M.D., chair and director of Einstein’s Gottesman Institute for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Research, and professor of medicine and of cell biology. “In addition to educating attendees, we hope the event will spark new research collaborations among Einstein faculty members and with scientists at other institutions.”

The symposium will be held from 1:00 to 5:30 p.m. at LeFrak Auditorium in the Michael F. Price Center for Genetic and Translational Medicine/Harold and Muriel Block Research Pavilion on Einstein's Jack and Pearl Resnick Campus. The scheduled lectures are: