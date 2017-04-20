Newswise — Pennington, NJ – (April 20, 2017) – The Electrochemical Society (ECS) is pleased to announce the 11 award winners for the Society’s spring biannual meeting.

All awards will be presented at the upcoming 231st ECS Meeting, taking place May 28-June 1, 2017 in New Orleans, LA, where ECS will celebrate its 115th anniversary.

“ECS has a rich history of providing award recognition for scientists and engineers in our field,” says Roque Calvo, executive director of ECS. “The awards being presented at the 231st ECS Meeting highlight some of the most influential researchers in the fields of electrochemical and solid state science.”

Doron Aurbach will receive the 2017 Allen J. Bard Award in Electrochemical Science in recognition of his distinguished contributions to the field. Aurbach is a professor in the Department of Chemistry at Bar-Ilan University in Israel, where he and his team research and develop rechargeable high energy density batteries and supercapacitors, as well as novel electro-analytical and spectro-electrochemical methods for sensitive electrochemical systems. He has published more than 540 papers and is a technical editor of the Journal of The Electrochemical Society (JES).

“The Electrochemical Society is my scientific home,” Aurbach says. “I’ve been affiliated with the Society from the beginning of my career, nearly 35 years ago. Receiving this award is one of the greatest moments of my scientific career.”

Aurbach will deliver his award address, “Electroanalytical Techniques Coupled with in-Situ Structural Characterization of Electrodes in Devices for Energy Storage and Conversion,” on Monday, May 29 during the 231st ECS Meeting.

ECS’s second Society award will go to Paul Kohl, receiving the 2017 Gordon E. Moore Medal for Outstanding Achievement in Solid State Science & Technology. Kohl is the Regents’ Professor and holder of the Hercules Inc. Thomas L. Gossage Chair at Georgia Institute of Technology. Prior to joining the faculty at Georgia Tech, Kohl was employed at AT&T Bell Laboratories from 1978-79. He is a past president of ECS and former editor of JES, Electrochemical and Solid-State Letters, and ECS’s member magazine, Interface.

“I’m really thrilled to receive the Gordon E. Moore Medal for Outstanding Achievement in Solid State Science & Technology,” Kohl says. “This is a great honor, especially in light of the namesake for the award and the previous awardees. ECS has a long and prestigious record in the solid state community and I am humbled to be recognized in this way by such an important organization.”

Kohl will deliver his award address, “Transient Polymers for Low-k Dielectrics and Vaporizing Devices,” on Tuesday, May 30, during the 231st ECS Meeting.

Additionally, nine ECS division award winners will be honored during the 231st ECS Meeting:

Hiroshi Iwai (Tokyo Institute of Technology), Dielectric Science and Technology Division Thomas D. Callinan Award

(Tokyo Institute of Technology), Dielectric Science and Technology Division Thomas D. Callinan Award Hubert Gasteiger (Technische Universitaet Muenchen), Energy Technology Division Research Award

(Technische Universitaet Muenchen), Energy Technology Division Research Award Ahmet Kusoglu (Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory), Energy Technology Division Supramaniam Srinivasan Young Investigator Award

(Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory), Energy Technology Division Supramaniam Srinivasan Young Investigator Award Antoni Forner-Cuenca (Paul Scherrer Institut), Energy Technology Division Graduate Student Award sponsored by Bio-Logic

(Paul Scherrer Institut), Energy Technology Division Graduate Student Award sponsored by Bio-Logic Noel Buckley (University of Limerick), Electronics and Photonics Division Award

(University of Limerick), Electronics and Photonics Division Award Muhammad Boota (Drexel University), Industrial Electrochemistry and Electrochemical Engineering Division H. H. Down Memorial Student Achievement Award

(Drexel University), Industrial Electrochemistry and Electrochemical Engineering Division H. H. Down Memorial Student Achievement Award Bahareh Alsadat Tavakoli Mehrabadi (University of South Carolina), Industrial Electrochemistry and Electrochemical Engineering Division Student Achievement Award

(University of South Carolina), Industrial Electrochemistry and Electrochemical Engineering Division Student Achievement Award Shunichi Fukuzumi (Osaka University), Nanocarbons Division Richard E. Smalley Research Award

(Osaka University), Nanocarbons Division Richard E. Smalley Research Award Viola Birss (University of Calgary), Physical and Analytical Electrochemistry Division David S. Grahame Award

Learn more about the ECS division award winners.

