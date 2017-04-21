 
Ag Expert Available to Comment as Farmers Begin Planting for US Growing Season

Agriculture, Environmental Science, Food Science
    Mark Licht, an assistant professor of agronomy and cropping systems agronomist for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said most years provide Midwest farmers a roughly eight-week window for planting corn and soybeans that begins in late April. Planting usually peaks in early May, when farmers statewide may plant 1.5 million acres in a day.

     

    Iowa State University can provide a broadcast studio to faciliate on-camera interviews. His bio is available here: http://crops.extension.iastate.edu/people/mark-licht

     

    Licht said farmers base the timing of planting on a number of factors, not just what the calendar says.

     

    “It’s not date dependent,” Licht said. “It’s a combination of date, plus soil moisture, soil temperature and the five-day forecast.”

     

    Licht said soil moisture across much of the state looks adequate, and soil temperatures in the vast majority of counties have surpassed the 50-degree mark, the threshold at which soil is warm enough for planting. But he still urged farmers to pay close attention to the five-day forecast before hitting the fields. A cold snap, especially one combined with precipitation immediately after planting, could hurt yields later in the year, he said.

     

    Germination occurs during the first handful of days after a corn seed is planted, making that period of time critical to the crop’s development, Licht said.

