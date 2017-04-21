WHAT & WHO:

The CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative is holding a yoga fundraiser on Tuesday, April 25th led by noted expert and senior instructor Tanya Boulton at Pure Yoga West in New York City. This is a wonderful opportunity to reduce stress and take care of your heart while raising money for heart disease research and education for women.

WHY:

Cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer of women, yet many are unaware of their own risk factors and how to manage them. 80% of heart disease and stroke events may be prevented by lifestyle changes and education (Source: AHA).

The CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative aims to reduce gender disparity in cardiovascular care through research and education. We hold several of Mini-Med School seminars throughout the year featuring leading experts who give New York area women the tools to take better care of themselves and their loved ones. Donations will help raise awareness through education and expand our efforts to increase female representation in cardiovascular clinical trials.

WHEN:

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

5:45 PM - 7:00 PM

WHERE:

Pure Yoga West

204 W. 77th Street

New York, NY 10024

HOW TO REGISTER:

Register at: http://www.crf.org/whhi/fundraisers/yoga

Suggested Donations: $25 or $50

ABOUT CRF

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 25 years, CRF has helped pioneer innovations in interventional cardiology and has educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. For more information, visit www.crf.org.

The CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative was founded to help reduce gender disparity in cardiovascular care using a two-pronged approach: advocating for increased female representation in clinical trials and raising awareness about women and heart disease through Mini-Med School educational seminars. For more information, visit www.crf.org/whhi.

###