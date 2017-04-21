ANN ARBOR, Mich. — One in eight couples of childbearing age – including 7.3 million women – struggle to conceive in the U.S.

But fertility is often still a taboo subject both for couples who face infertility and their loved ones.

National Infertility Awareness Week, which takes place between April 23 and April 29, aims to raise awareness about the disease and improve understanding of reproductive health among the general public.

Reproductive health experts from the University of Michigan are available for interviews on all aspects of infertility, including the following subjects:

Fertility treatment then and now: Over the last decade, more babies have been born through IVF. What explains this trend and what are the implications? How else have services, treatment and outcomes changed?

Debunking infertility myths: For example, despite what we see in Hollywood, 35 is not the new 25 when it comes to having a baby.

Male Infertility: Fertility is often talked about as a woman’s issue. Many people may not know that infertility affects men and women equally.

How to talk about it: “So when are you planning to have kids?” It’s often a well-intentioned question from family and friends but can be incredibly painful for couples struggling to start a family. The dos and don'ts of fertility talk for loved ones – and advice to couples who aren’t sure whether or how to talk about their journey.

Infertility’s strain on relationships: Why infertility can put a huge wedge in marriages and friendships and what to do about it.

Fertility access: A recent study co-authored by U-M found that 25 million American women (40 percent of those of childbearing age) lack access to infertility services. How does this affect families, and what will it take to improve access in the future?

Click here to learn about the U-M Center for Reproductive Medicine.