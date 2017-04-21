The new Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" has sparked debate among mental health professionals about teen suicide.

Dr. Jed Magen is a child and adolescent psychiatrist and chair of the Department of Psychiatry at Michigan State University who is available to discuss the symptoms and complexities of suicide, as well as how friends, family and the media can work to discourage suicide or inadvertently encourage it.

"Seldom do people take their lives in a vacuum. There are identifiable symptoms of depression, the most common reason for a suicide attempt, and it is important for everyone to be aware of what these symptoms look like."

"A series like '13 Reasons Why' does service by bringing to light a most serious problem. However, a critical issue is the degree to which television can both sensationalize and make attractive a very bad option. There is research that suggests that there are copycat suicides whenever there are media depictions of suicide that downplay or ignore the terrible consequences, but instead dwell on details of the suicide and prominently feature relatives and friends"

