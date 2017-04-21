Newswise — Washington, DC, April 21, 2017 – AERA has announced that it is live-streaming 31 sessions at its 2017 Annual Meeting in San Antonio, TX, April 27-May 1. The free livestreamed sessions will feature prominent scholars and policy experts speaking on key issues, including educating immigrant students, the role of education in politically tumultuous times, and the ethics of data collection in education research, among others. Livestream registration is open. Follow the live conversation on Twitter using the session hashtags. Live-streamed Sessions, Listed Chronologically: All times are Central Time

Increasing the Opportunity for Academic and Life Success: Trauma-Informed Schooling and Consequences Thursday, April 27, 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. CT Trauma is increasingly becoming a catch-all term associated with problems with schooling, achievement and adaptation. This session will examine critical issues around the meaning and indicators of trauma as well as its contexts and consequences. It will also explore the conceptualization of trauma and its relationship to educational opportunity and equity. Full session details.

Solving Teacher Inequities by Putting Knowledge into Action Thursday, April 27, 4:05 p.m. - 5:35 p.m. CT This session will examine recent research on teacher shortages and the inequitable distribution of teachers in relation to policy and practice initiatives designed to address these issues more effectively than has often been the case in the past. The symposium will highlight knowledge leading to action by presenting research providing national and state level data and projections on growing teacher shortages that disproportionately affect our most disadvantaged students, and research that suggests how solutions can be achieved. Full session details.

Learning and Schooling of African American Students: Three Critical Paradigms Shaping the Field Thursday, April 27, 4:05 p.m. - 6:05 p.m. CT This session will focus on issues of identity, achievement, and assessment within broader discussions of educational equity and opportunity, drawing upon the research of Edgar Epps, Ed Gordon, and Sylvia Johnson. The three renowned researchers' work challenged paradigms and contributed to re -conceptualizations, frameworks, and approaches to the study of African American and low-income students. Full session details.

Mexican American Educational Experiences and the Historical Struggle for Equal Educational Opportunity: A Critical Conversation Monday, May 1, 2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. CT This session examines the struggle for equal educational opportunity by Mexican Americans over time, space and in different regions of North America. Historians and sociologists of education offer a unique perspective on the experiences of Mexican Americans across the U.S. This session specifically engages in a critical conversation with a group of accomplished historians of education whose work explores how Mexican Americans have struggled for equal educational opportunities over time. Full session details.

