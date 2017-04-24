Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC — ACR 2017 — The Crossroads of Radiology® attendees have a first-of-its-kind opportunity to claim credit for their patient-centered care by earning continuing education credits from the Patient Experience Institute.

“The American College of Radiology (ACR) is the first professional medical society to apply for Patient Experience Continuing Education (PXE) credits. This is yet another part of the landmark ACR effort to promote patient-centered radiology and help radiology and radiologists efficiently move from volume-to value-based care,” said James V. Rawson, MD, FACR, chair of the ACR Commission on Patient- and Family-Centered Practice.

The four ACR 2017 sessions, which attendees may apply for PXE credits, include:

ACR 2017 attendees may claim credit after the event with the Patient Experience Institute.

Registration is open for ACR 2017, which will be held May 21–25 in Washington, DC. The ACR Resident and Fellow Section will meet May 20–21. Special events include Speed Mentoring, Capitol Hill Day and the MSK Boot Camp. Learn more about the program, abstracts and virtual meeting.

